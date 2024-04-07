RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS poll: Over 24k Manipuris to vote from relief camps
April 07, 2024  12:51
image
Eleven months of conflict, over 50,000 displaced people and an anti-poll sentiment among few---the Election Commission in violence-hit Manipur is gearing up for the challenging task of holding Lok Sabha elections in the state where the poll scene is muted. 

Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha said over 24,500 displaced people have been identified as eligible to vote in the upcoming elections and special arrangements have been made for them to cast their franchise from relief camps.

"A total of 2,955 polling stations will be set up in the state for the Lok Sabha elections, out of which around 50 per cent have been identified as sensitive, vulnerable or critical. We are also setting up 94 special polling stations to facilitate voting by internally displaced persons (IDPs)," Jha told PTI

As per Election Commission of India (ECI) norms, a vulnerability mapping of hamlets, villages and electoral segments vulnerable for threat and intimidation, is conducted ahead of polls. 

"Special teams have been formed to deal with these voters with empathy and we have also started voter awareness activities. The activities are being designed keeping in mind the sentiments of the displaced people who have lost the comfort of being in their home and there is some level of frustration and negativity," he added. 

At least 219 people have been killed in the ethnic strife in the state that started on May 3 last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.  

A majority of over 50,000 internally displaced people are currently staying at relief centres across five valley districts and three hill districts. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Everyone is a MS Dhoni fan: SRH players praise CSK legend
Everyone is a MS Dhoni fan: SRH players praise CSK legend

After the end of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, the Hyderabad-based franchise players praised MS Dhoni and said that everyone is a fan of him.

If BJP is crossing 400 mark, then why...: Kanhaiya Kumar
If BJP is crossing 400 mark, then why...: Kanhaiya Kumar

'If one looks at it closely, this reflects the BJP's frustration and its fear of defeat'

F1: Verstappen back to winning ways in Japan
F1: Verstappen back to winning ways in Japan

World champion Max Verstappen got back to winning ways on Sunday with a third straight pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, leading teammate Sergio Perez across the line for a Red Bull 1-2 at Suzuka.

Consider weather, climate while planning 'one nation, one poll': IMD
Consider weather, climate while planning 'one nation, one poll': IMD

Some India states are likely to record a significantly higher number of heatwave days, according to the national weather body.

Candidates Chess: Praggnanandhaa checks Gujrathi
Candidates Chess: Praggnanandhaa checks Gujrathi

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a spectacular game to get the better of fellow-Indian Vidit Gujrathi in the third round of the Candidates Chess tournament in Toronto on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances