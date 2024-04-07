RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karnataka: 2 medical students test cholera positive
April 07, 2024  11:17
image
Karnataka Health Department is on alert after two students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) were tested positive for cholera, officials said on Sunday.

These two were among the 47 students who were hospitalised complaining of loose stools and dehydration, officials said.

The government has asked officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure that it is not spread to more people.

Disinfection of the BMCRI hostel kitchen was being carried out after closing it. Food and water was being supplied from the Victoria Hospital kitchen. Pest control measures are also being taken, authorities said.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday said that six confirmed cases of cholera have been reported in the state so far this year, of which five were reported in March.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CSK seeking home comfort against rampaging KKR
CSK seeking home comfort against rampaging KKR

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will expect a lot more from their top-order as they aim to get their campaign back on track against a power-packed Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match in Chennai on Monday.

What RCB must do revive sagging fortunes...
What RCB must do revive sagging fortunes...

Notwithstanding Virat Kohli's sparkling form, the Royal Challenger Bengaluru batters are struggling for "form and confidence", says Head Coach Andy Flower following his team's fourth defeat in five games this IPL season

Former AAP MLA moves HC to get Kejriwal removed from CM's post
Former AAP MLA moves HC to get Kejriwal removed from CM's post

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sandeep Kumar has approached the Delhi high court seeking the removal of arrested party leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister of the national capital.

How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week

Global trends, macroeconomic data announcements and the start of the earnings season would be the major drivers for the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said. Equity markets will remain closed on Thursday for...

Yusuf, Razzaq named Pakistan coaches for NZ T20s
Yusuf, Razzaq named Pakistan coaches for NZ T20s

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appoint Muhammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq as interim head coach and assistant coach respectively for the home T20 series against New Zealand later this month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances