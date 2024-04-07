RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong manifesto smacked of 'appeasement': Modi
April 07, 2024  13:38
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a stinging attack on the Congress, charging that its recently released manifesto smacked of "politics of appeasement" and read as if it was brought out by the Muslim League.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Nawada district, Modi also lambasted AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's objection to his mention of the abrogation of Article 370 during the poll campaign in Rajasthan.

"The national president of the Congress does not hold a small post. He says what does Article 370 have to do with Rajasthan. This is the mentality of 'tukde-tukde gang'. His views are an insult to security personnel from Rajasthan, and even Bihar, who died fighting insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir and their bodies came back wrapped in the tricolour," said the PM.

"The Congress, its Bihar ally RJD and other constituents of INDIA bloc like to talk a lot about the Constitution. Why did they not implement the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Jammu and Kashmir? It could be possible only under Modi," he added.

The PM also spoke of his government's move against the "anti-women" practice of triple talaq, and alleged, "The Congress recently came out with a manifesto that appears as if it was the manifesto of Muslim League. It smacks of appeasement (tushtikaran)."

"I wonder why the INDIA bloc is so hostile towards popular sentiments. They did not turn up for pran pratishtha at Ayodhya even though the temple was constructed through public donations, and not with government money. Ram Navami is approaching. Do not forget their sins," he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that "those leaders of the INDIA bloc who turned up at the temple consecration faced expulsions in their parties. These parties speak against Sanatan Dharma and advocate making south India a separate country". -- PTI
