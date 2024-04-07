RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Completely unprovoked': NIA on Bengal mob attack
April 07, 2024  19:57
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday strongly refuted the allegation of mala fide intention while carrying out raids and arrests in a two-year-old blast case during which its team was attacked by an unruly crowd in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.
 
One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Saturday when the NIA team was going to arrest two persons in the Bhupatinagar blast case, in which three persons were killed in December 2022.
 
"The NIA categorically refuted allegations of mala fide in its Bhupatinagar blast case," an agency spokesperson said.
 
The NIA spokesperson termed the entire controversy "unfortunate" and made it clear that the attack on its team was "completely unprovoked".
 
The NIA statement came hours after Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged an "unholy alliance" between the NIA and the BJP and said the Election Commission remains "conspicuously silent" on the issue.
 
"Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamool leaders and the Model Code of Conduct.
 
"While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play," Banerjee posted on 'X'.
 
On Saturday, after the NIA team was attacked, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in Dakshin Dinajpur district, had accused the NIA team of attacking villagers.
 
"The attack was not perpetrated by the women of Bhupatinagar, but rather by the NIA team," she alleged. -- PTI
