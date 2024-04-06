RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


YSRCP legislator quits party to join Congress in Andhra Pradesh
April 06, 2024  16:52
Puthalapattu legislator MS Babu quit the ruling YSRCP on Saturday to join Congress in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila. 

Babu, who won the 2019 election on a YSRCP ticket was denied the same for the 2024 polls, which went to M Sunil Kumar for the SC-reserved constituency. 

"Big shock for ruling YSRCP in the run-up to polls. Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu moved over from YSRCP to Congress. Sharmila invited Babu into the party by putting a scarf around him," said a press release from Congress. 

Meanwhile, Sharmila is continuing her election tour in Kadapa district. She visited Ameen Peer dargha in Kadapa town today and offered special prayers. 

"YSR (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) was always against the BJP which sparks conflicts in the name of religion. YSR's son Jagan Mohan Reddy is a slave to BJP," said Sharmila at a street corner meeting in the town. 

She alleged that the YSRCP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not open his mouth when there were riots in Godhra in Gujarat, adding that he made many promises to Muslims but forgot them. -- PTI
