Yet another Indian student dies in US: Indian mission
April 06, 2024  00:27
An Indian student in the US state of Ohio has died and the police are investigating the case, the Indian Consulate in New York said on Friday. 

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X. 

The Consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India. 

All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India at the earliest, the consulate said. -- PTI
