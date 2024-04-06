RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will safeguard sovereignty: Pak on Rajnath's anti-terror remarks
April 06, 2024  20:39
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Pakistan on Saturday said it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India will enter Pakistan if terrorists run away to the neighbouring nation after carrying out terror strikes in the country. 

A statement by the foreign office in Islamabad said that Pakistan has always demonstrated its commitment to peace in the region but its desire for peace should not be misconstrued. 

"History attests to Pakistan's firm resolve and ability to protect and defend itself," the foreign office said in a statement while criticising India's ruling dispensation for resorting to hateful rhetoric for electoral gains. 

The foreign office's statement came in response to Singh's statement on Friday that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they (the terrorists) run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them. Singh was responding to a question on a report by the UK daily, The Guardian, that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli
I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

Virat Kohli feels that opposition bowlers want him to go hammer and tongs every time he comes out to bat, but he prefers adapting to match conditions without any predetermined strategy as he did in his unbeaten century against Rajasthan...

In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB
In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB

Virat Kohli enhanced his status as a lone ranger by notching up a record-extending eighth IPL century but Royal Challengers could only manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals
4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals

Prime Minister Shehbaz is himself overseeing the security of the Chinese projects and engineers.

NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case
NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case

An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances