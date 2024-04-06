Will safeguard sovereignty: Pak on Rajnath's anti-terror remarks





A statement by the foreign office in Islamabad said that Pakistan has always demonstrated its commitment to peace in the region but its desire for peace should not be misconstrued.





"History attests to Pakistan's firm resolve and ability to protect and defend itself," the foreign office said in a statement while criticising India's ruling dispensation for resorting to hateful rhetoric for electoral gains.





The foreign office's statement came in response to Singh's statement on Friday that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they (the terrorists) run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them. Singh was responding to a question on a report by the UK daily, The Guardian, that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019. -- PTI

