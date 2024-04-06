Thunderstorm forecast for West Bengal amid sweltering heat

Thunderstorm forecast for West Bengal amid sweltering heatApril 06, 2024 21:19
People of southern West Bengal are likely to get a respite from the sweltering heat with the Met Department on Saturday forecasting thunderstorms owing to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh.
Heatwave conditions are prevailing over several districts in the region, with Panagarh recording the highest temperature in the state at 41.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bankura at 41.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
It forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind in the region till Monday, and in northern West Bengal till Wednesday owing to a cyclonic circulation lying over north Bangladesh and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.
Southern West Bengal, which has seen a steady rise in day temperatures over the last one week, is set to see a fall in the mercury level by three to four notches, the forecast said, providing people of the region with hope of a respite from the sweltering heat.
Kolkata recorded 38.3 degrees Celsius, while Asansol, Purulia and Barrackpore crossed the 40 degrees mark, it said. -- PTI
