Setback to Uddhav camp as ex-minister Babanrao Gholap joins Shinde Sena





Gholap was welcomed in the party by Shinde in the presence of state minister Dada Bhuse and deputy chairperson of Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe.





Gholap, a five-time MLA from Nashik district, joining the Shinde camp may boost the party's prospects in north Maharashtra.





Former MLA Sanjay Pawar also joined the Shinde-led Sena. -- PTI

In a fresh setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena-UBT deputy leader Babanrao Gholap joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.