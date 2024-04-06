Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked; 4 held

Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked; 4 heldApril 06, 2024 20:25
A 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran allegedly by her son's in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the bride's parents, the police said on Saturday.
Four people have been arrested over the incident on Saturday while the fifth accused is at large, station house officer Sunita Bawa said.
The incident occurred on March 31 in a village, a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes, the police said.
According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.
They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged.
A purported video of the victim being paraded surfaced on social media on Friday. -- PTI
