Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked; 4 held





Four people have been arrested over the incident on Saturday while the fifth accused is at large, station house officer Sunita Bawa said.





The incident occurred on March 31 in a village, a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes, the police said.





According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.





They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged.





A purported video of the victim being paraded surfaced on social media on Friday. -- PTI

