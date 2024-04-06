RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'The Goat Life' crosses Rs 100-cr mark globally
April 06, 2024  12:24
Survival drama The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has collected over Rs 100 crore in worldwide gross collection, the makers announced on Saturday. 

Directed by Blessy, the movie is based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. It was released in theatres on March 29. 

"Achieving a great milestone, The Goat Life has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within nine days of its release," the makers said in a press note. 

The Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb (Sukumaran), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia. 

Blessy said the film's team is ecstatic and grateful by the response to the movie, and they now hope that it continues to cross borders and reach as many people as possible. 

"The entire team of the film has put in over a decade of their hard work and blood, sweat, and tears into making this dream a reality. The film has stayed with me for over sixteen years and it is a blessing to see it finally being out in the world and being accepted so wholeheartedly by audiences worldwide," he added. 

Sukumaran, who has distributed The Goat Life in Malayalam through Prithviraj Productions, also celebrated the film's milestone moment in a post on Instagram. -- PTI
