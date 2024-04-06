RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oil prices hit 6-month high igniting global inflation fears
April 06, 2024  14:21
File image
File image
The price of Brent crude surged to a six-month high on Friday, surpassing the $91 per barrel mark, propelled by escalating tensions in the Middle East. 

This sudden and significant uptick in oil prices has sent reverberations throughout global financial markets, reigniting fears of inflationary pressures and prompting deep concerns among central bankers, policymakers, and investors alike. 

The global benchmark, Brent crude, has not reached these levels since October, driven primarily by mounting geopolitical tensions in the volatile Middle Eastern region. 

Analysts have been closely monitoring developments, particularly following recent clashes between Hamas and Israel, which culminated in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran's consulate in Damascus, Syria. 

The implications of surging oil prices extend far beyond geopolitical concerns, casting a shadow over various sectors of the global economy. 

In the United States, where the economy is still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sudden spike in gasoline prices has exacerbated concerns. 

Gasoline prices have surged by a notable 6 percent over the past month, a worrying development as the North American summer driving season approaches. 

This surge in energy costs adds additional strain on consumers already grappling with elevated living expenses. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli
I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

Virat Kohli feels that opposition bowlers want him to go hammer and tongs every time he comes out to bat, but he prefers adapting to match conditions without any predetermined strategy as he did in his unbeaten century against Rajasthan...

In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB
In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB

Virat Kohli enhanced his status as a lone ranger by notching up a record-extending eighth IPL century but Royal Challengers could only manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals
4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals

Prime Minister Shehbaz is himself overseeing the security of the Chinese projects and engineers.

NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case
NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case

An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances