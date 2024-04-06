NIA raids places in UP, Bihar over Maoist plot case





The raids were carried out by NIA teams on the premises of accused and suspected persons at 11 locations in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh and one location in the Kaimur district of Bihar.





An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.





The NIA had on November 10 last year taken over the investigation in the case, relating to the arrest of five persons following the recovery of arms and ammunition, incriminating documents, literature and books of CPI (Maoist) in Ballia.





The agency had chargesheeted four accused in the case on February 9, 2024. -- PTI

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar against the Communist Party of India-Moist in an anti-India conspiracy case, officials said.