LS polls: Actor Suresh Gopi declares assets of over Rs 12 cr
April 06, 2024  17:53
Suresh Gopi, who has lost twice in elections from this central Kerala constituency and is hoping that his third attempt from here would bring him luck, has declared assets, including both movable and immovable, of over Rs 12 crore in his nomination papers.

Gopi had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly polls. 

In the 2024 LS polls, the actor is facing off against Congress' K Muraleedharan, who won from Vatakara in the 2019 general elections, and CPI's V S Sunilkumar.   

The actor-cum-politician, who hopes to turn things around this time, has declared an income of Rs 4,39,68,960 in the financial year 2023-24, according to the affidavit file along with his nomination papers which were submitted on April 2.

His movable assets, including eight vehicles and 1025 grams of gold, come to a little over Rs 4 crore. -- PTI
