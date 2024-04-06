RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Leh Apex Body calls off tomorrow's border march in Ladakh
April 06, 2024  18:36
File image
File image
The Leh Apex Body on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7, saying it is doing so in the interest of people even as it accused the administration of turning Leh into a "war zone". 

The LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. 

They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and "Chinese encroachments" in the north. 

They said they will continue their peaceful peaceful agitation in support of their various demands, especially statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. -- PTI
