Israel sacks 2 officers over drone strikes on Gaza aid workers

The Israeli military said that it has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in an attack in Gaza that killed seven aid workers, Al Jazeera reported.





The Israeli military said that the officers had mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.





The Israeli military said an internal probe found its forces had mistakenly believed they were 'targeting armed Hamas operatives'.





Seven aid workers, including an Australian, three Britons, a Palestinian, a North American and a Pole, were killed in three airstrikes by an Israeli drone on Monday night as they ran for their lives between three vehicles, according to the military, Al Jazeera reported.





Speaking to reporters, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, "It's a serious event that we are responsible for, and it shouldn't have happened, and we will make sure that it won't happen again."





The US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), whose convoy was hit, said Israel's 'apologies for the outrageous killing of our colleagues represent cold comfort'.





The WCK called for an independent probe into the attack.





WCK CEO Erin Gore said, "Israel needs to take concrete steps to assure the safety of humanitarian aid workers. Our operations remain suspended."





According to the Israeli military, after the vehicles left a warehouse where WCK aid had been unloaded, 'one of the commanders mistakenly assumed that the gunmen were located inside the accompanying vehicles and these were Hamas terrorists'.





In the report, the Israeli military said that the strike on the aid vehicles was 'a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures'.





The Israeli military said the officers who were dismissed included a fire support commander holding the rank of major and a brigade chief of staff holding the rank of colonel in reserve.





The military formally reprimanded the commander of the brigade involved and the division commander.





Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi reprimanded the commander of the Southern Command 'for his overall responsibility for the incident', according to the Al Jazeera report. -- ANI