Hope EC is monitoring: Owaisi on 'threatening posts' after visiting Ansari's home
April 06, 2024  00:40
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said he hoped the Election Commission is monitoring the threatening social media posts reportedly made against him after he met family members of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari recently. 

Owaisi had visited Ansari's Ghazipur home in Uttar Pradesh to offer condolences to his family. Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in UP's Banda on March 28. 

"... those who are openly making such threats, we hope that the Election Commission monitors that and sees," he told reporters in Hyderabad. 

Asked about the reported comments by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that Uniform Civil Code would be a top priority if the NDA government returned to power, Owaisi said the Citizenship Amendment Act should be seen together with NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens). 

The CAA was notified last month by the Centre. -- PTI
