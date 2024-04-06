Four arrested in connection with blast in Kerala's Kannur





The police said that the arrested accused, the three injured persons and the one who died, all of them were CPI-M workers or supporters, a claim that has been denied by the Left party.





A senior officer of Panur police station said that they have arrested Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj all of whom were allegedly present when the country-made bomb being made had exploded.





Sayooj was caught from Palakkad while allegedly trying to escape to Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the police said.





Three others -- Vineesh, Vinod and Ashwanth -- who were also injured in the blast are undergoing treatment, it added.





CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said that the party has no connection with those involved in the incident as they had attacked party members in the past.





He said there was no need for the party to make weapons during the election time and such allegations against the CPI-M were false propaganda.





Govindan was apparently referring to the Congress-led UDF allegations that the bomb was being made by CPI(M) workers to disrupt the election process.





Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, who is contesting from the Vatakara Lok Sabha seat and RSP MLA K K Rema, together carried out a peace march during the day in Vatakara in protest against the blast incident. -- PTI

