RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Four arrested in connection with blast in Kerala's Kannur
April 06, 2024  18:55
image
Four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the blast near Panur here a day ago that claimed one life and caused injuries to three others, the police said.

The police said that the arrested accused, the three injured persons and the one who died, all of them were CPI-M workers or supporters, a claim that has been denied by the Left party.

A senior officer of Panur police station said that they have arrested Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj all of whom were allegedly present when the country-made bomb being made had exploded.

Sayooj was caught from Palakkad while allegedly trying to escape to Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the police said.

Three others -- Vineesh, Vinod and Ashwanth -- who were also injured in the blast are undergoing treatment, it added.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said that the party has no connection with those involved in the incident as they had attacked party members in the past.

He said there was no need for the party to make weapons during the election time and such allegations against the CPI-M were false propaganda.

Govindan was apparently referring to the Congress-led UDF allegations that the bomb was being made by CPI(M) workers to disrupt the election process.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, who is contesting from the Vatakara Lok Sabha seat and RSP MLA K K Rema, together carried out a peace march during the day in Vatakara in protest against the blast incident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli
I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

Virat Kohli feels that opposition bowlers want him to go hammer and tongs every time he comes out to bat, but he prefers adapting to match conditions without any predetermined strategy as he did in his unbeaten century against Rajasthan...

In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB
In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB

Virat Kohli enhanced his status as a lone ranger by notching up a record-extending eighth IPL century but Royal Challengers could only manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals
4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals

Prime Minister Shehbaz is himself overseeing the security of the Chinese projects and engineers.

NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case
NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case

An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances