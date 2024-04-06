Fire in Mumbai's Nair dental college hostel building; none hurt

Fire in Mumbai's Nair dental college hostel building; none hurtApril 06, 2024 22:18
File image
A fire broke out in a room on the 10th floor of the Nair Hospital and Dental College hostel building in Mumbai Central on Saturday evening, an official said.
Nobody was injured in the incident as the blaze remained confined to electric wiring and other fitments and put out within 20 minutes.
"The blaze erupted at around 6.44 pm and was mainly confined to electric wiring, installations, a bed, wooden cupboard, books, and clothes in a room situated on the 10th floor of the 11-storey hostel building, situated opposite Maratha Mandir," the fire brigade official said.
He said the fire was extinguished by people at around 7:05 pm before the arrival of fire brigade personnel after cutting off electricity, the official added. -- PTI
