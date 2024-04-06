RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha files plea against CBI quizzing in Tihar
April 06, 2024  14:08
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha filed an application in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court opposing permission granted to the CBI to quiz her in Tihar Jail in relation to the state excise policy case. 

The plea stated that the CBI thwarted due process of law by filing a plea behind her.  

The BRS MLC, in her plea, says that it has grave apprehension that the CBI may not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court. 

Kavitha wants the court to keep its order in abeyance untill her side is heard. 

The plea stated that it is extremely disappointing and unfortunate that an Application has been moved by the CBI for purported examination of the applicant while still in custody without serving a copy either upon on her or her counsel. 

Such a practice is unknown to the basic tenets of criminal jurisprudence and thus cannot be sustained in the eyes of the law. 

The special judge Kaveri Baweja heard the submissions and granted time to CBI to file response on K Kavitha's application opposing permission granted to CBI to quiz her in Tihar Jail in relation to excise policy case. -- ANI
