RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DMK legislator Pugazhenthi dies at 69
April 06, 2024  22:45
image
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator N Pugazhenthi died due to a brief illness at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on Saturday, a source at the hospital said. 

He was 69. 

Pugazhenthi is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters. 

The MLA, representing the Vikravandi assembly constituency, was in the midst of a poll campaign along with his party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday when he suddenly swooned. 

He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Villupuram where he died today. Pugazhenthi joined the DMK in 1973 and served the party in various capacities. 

He won from Vikravandi in the 2021 Assembly elections and hailed from Athiyur Thiruvathi in Villupuram district. 

Expressing shock and anguish over his sudden demise, Stalin said though the MLA was not keeping well for the past few days he had been actively campaigning for the victory of the DMK in the Lok Sabha elections. 

"We were hopeful that he would get well, but the news of his death has plunged us in great grief," Stalin said in a statement and extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, relatives, friends and party men. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli
I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

Virat Kohli feels that opposition bowlers want him to go hammer and tongs every time he comes out to bat, but he prefers adapting to match conditions without any predetermined strategy as he did in his unbeaten century against Rajasthan...

In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB
In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB

Virat Kohli enhanced his status as a lone ranger by notching up a record-extending eighth IPL century but Royal Challengers could only manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals
4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals

Prime Minister Shehbaz is himself overseeing the security of the Chinese projects and engineers.

NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case
NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case

An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances