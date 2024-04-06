Disrespect to 'bhagwa' will not be tolerated: MP CM Yadav





Speaking at a campaign rally in Kawardha, headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district which had witnessed communal clashes in 2021, he hit out at the previous Congress government in the state over corruption and politics of appeasement.





The rally was held in the support of the BJP's candidate Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.





The Congress has fielded former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from the constituency.





Referring to the alleged incident of removal of religious flags from a road in Kawardha in 2021 that led to a communal clash, Yadav said, "There is no hatred against any religion (in India), but disrespect to our religion and bhagwa is not acceptable. Whether we are in power or not, we will never let the country's self-respect get tarnished."





Saffron colour is traditionally associated with Hinduism.





Yadav also congratulated local BJP leaders, saying that despite going to jail (following the 2021 incidents) they continued to fight for the honour of bhagwa. -- PTI

