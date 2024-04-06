RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress announces candidates for North, South Goa LS seats
April 06, 2024  13:24
The Congress on Saturday announced the names of former Union minister Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes as its candidates for the North and South Goa Lok Sabha seats. 

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal made the announcement ending the INDIA bloc's prolonged wait for its candidates in Goa. 

The alliance comprising more than two dozen opposition parties has agreed to field Congress candidates from both the Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal state. Khalap (76) was elected as an MP on the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket from North Goa from 1996-1998. 

He was the Union minister of state for law in late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet. 

He later left the MGP to join Congress. 

As a law minister then, Khalap worked for the enactment of the Arbitration Act of India and drafted amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure of India and the Code of Criminal Procedures of India. 

He also introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. Fernandes, the Congress's candidate from South Goa, is an ex-Indian Navy officer. -- PTI
