Cong manifesto has photos from NY, Thailand: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has criticised the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stating that it contains pictures from New York and 'Rahul Gandhi's favourite destination, Thailand'.





Earlier on Friday, the Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





"Under the Environment section, a picture from Rahul Gandhi's favourite destination, Thailand, has been put. Who is putting all this in their manifesto?" Trivedi said.





Addressing the media on Friday, Trivedi questioned the source of certain images featured in the Congress manifesto.





"There is a picture of water management in the Congress manifesto. This picture is of the Buffalo River in New York State. The word 'buffalo' is called bhaains in Hindi, and there's a proverb in Hindi that goes: 'Akal badi ya bhaains?' (Is wisdom greater or the buffalo?) So, I don't think anyone used much wisdom in this situation either. Till now, they have not been able to find out who was tweeting from their social media chairperson's Twitter, but who sent them this picture?" Trivedi asked.





The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, as per the party. -- ANI