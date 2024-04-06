Chhattisgarh LOP booked for remarks against Modi





The FIR was registered under Section 506 (for criminal intimidation) at Kotwali police station in Rajnandgaon city following directions by the district election officer against the senior Congress leader on Friday, the police said.





Mahant, who is one of the star campaigners of the party, sparked controversy at a public rally in Rajnandgaon on Tuesday when he stated that they needed someone who could hold a stick and confront Modi.





During his speech in the local dialect, Mahant urged the public to ensure the former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's success for their future well-being.





Mahant called for support for Baghel's victory in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, hailing him as a champion of women and farmers.





"We need a protector who can stand up against Narendra Modi, and your MP (referring to Baghel) is that person. We want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi," he said.





These remarks stirred controversy, drawing a swift response from the ruling BJP. -- ANI

A case has been registered against Charan Das Mahant, the Chhattisgarh Congress' Leader of Opposition, over his 'objectionable' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally.