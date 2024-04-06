RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Central leadership will decide on candidates in 3 LS seats in Kashmir: J-K BJP
April 06, 2024  21:53
image
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said the party's central election committee will take a call on fielding candidates in the three parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir Valley. 

He was responding to a question on the speculation that the BJP will not field its candidates in these three seats and will extend support to regional parties -- the Democratic Progressive Azad Party of Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Anantnag constituency, the Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference in Baramulla, and the Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari in Srinagar. 

"The BJP has already announced its candidates for Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats (in Jammu region) and we are winning both the seats with huge margins," Raina said. 

"A massive campaign is going on in support of party candidates across the two regions (Jammu and Kashmir). BJP is strong in Jammu as well as Kashmir but the final decision on fighting the elections from three seats of Kashmir -- Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla -- will be taken by the CEC of the party under the leadership of BJP president (J P Nadda)," he said. 

He declined a direct answer to a question on he being among the probable candidates for the Anantnag seat. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top
EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli
I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

Virat Kohli feels that opposition bowlers want him to go hammer and tongs every time he comes out to bat, but he prefers adapting to match conditions without any predetermined strategy as he did in his unbeaten century against Rajasthan...

In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB
In Pictures - Buttler steals Kohli's spotlight as Royals ease past RCB

Virat Kohli enhanced his status as a lone ranger by notching up a record-extending eighth IPL century but Royal Challengers could only manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals
4 Pak cops face action for negligence in suicide attack on Chinese nationals

Prime Minister Shehbaz is himself overseeing the security of the Chinese projects and engineers.

NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case
NIA raids several places in UP, Bihar in Maoist conspiracy case

An NIA spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit were seized during the searches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances