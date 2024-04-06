Central leadership will decide on candidates in 3 LS seats in Kashmir: J-K BJP





He was responding to a question on the speculation that the BJP will not field its candidates in these three seats and will extend support to regional parties -- the Democratic Progressive Azad Party of Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Anantnag constituency, the Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference in Baramulla, and the Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari in Srinagar.





"The BJP has already announced its candidates for Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats (in Jammu region) and we are winning both the seats with huge margins," Raina said.





"A massive campaign is going on in support of party candidates across the two regions (Jammu and Kashmir). BJP is strong in Jammu as well as Kashmir but the final decision on fighting the elections from three seats of Kashmir -- Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla -- will be taken by the CEC of the party under the leadership of BJP president (J P Nadda)," he said.





He declined a direct answer to a question on he being among the probable candidates for the Anantnag seat. -- PTI

