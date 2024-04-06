CBI takes over probe in Kerala veterinary student's death





Sidharthan was subjected to ragging by fellow students, including activists of CPI-M's students' outfit SFI, his family had alleged demanding a CBI inquiry.





The agency has re-registered the FIR filed at the Vythiri police station in Waynad against 20 people late Friday night, within hours of receiving a notification from the central government in this connection.





The accused have been booked under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and Kerala's anti-ragging law.





A CBI team will visit the state soon with a forensics team, the officials said.





According to the procedure, the CBI starts a probe in such state-referred cases by re-registering the FIR of local police.





The findings which are submitted in the form of a final report to a court after the completion of the probe can be completely different from the allegations in the FIR. -- PTI

