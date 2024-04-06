RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army opens fire after noticing suspicious movement in J-K's Rajouri
April 06, 2024  15:36
Army troops opened fire and subsequently launched a search operation after noticing suspicious movement near their camp in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Saturday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing at the Srotha Morha village in the Darhal area, the officials said.

They said a sentry fired a few rounds on seeing the movement of a group of unidentified persons towards the camp under the cover of darkness.             

The group retreated into the nearby village, following which a search operation was launched, the officials said, adding the operation was going on when last reports were received but there was no clue of the suspected persons.

The officials said security forces also carried out a search operation in the Sharda Sharief area of Rajouri on Saturday morning but no one was arrested. -- PTI
