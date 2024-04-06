RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


21 SAIL employees under medical observation after fire breaks out at Bokaro plant
April 06, 2024  18:15
File image
All 21 employees of SAIL's Bokaro steel plant, who were kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning, are stable, an official said.

This is a precautionary measure as they were exposed to smoke, he said. 

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.

Quoting a medical bulletin issued by the Bokaro General Hospital, where the employees were admitted after the blaze erupted, the official said: "21 employees, including some contract workers, are under observation. All of them are stable and under constant monitoring of doctors."

The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.

There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control, the official said.

The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are camping at the spot, he added. -- PTI
