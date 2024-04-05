VIP to ally with Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), headed by Mukesh Sahni, is all set to join hands with the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar today.





A day after a closed-door meeting between Sahni, who calls himself the son of a Mallah (the community comprises boatmen and fishermen) and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna, a formal announcement is likely to be made this evening.





The BJP-led NDA had also tried to woo Sahni's VIP, earlier.





Sahni, 43, is former Bihar minister, who is trying hard to emerge as the leader of his caste. A Bollywood set designer-turned-politician, he has promised to continue to fight for reservations for the Mallah or Nishad community, which has a sizeable presence in flood-prone north Bihar.





"Sahni's VIP is set to join the Mahagathbandhan to contest the polls," RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said. Sources in RJD said Lalu has offered VIP around two or three seats.





In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sahni's VIP as an ally of Mahagathbandhan contested elections from three seats but failed to register a win. Sahni was defeated from the Khagaria seat.





In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, for the first time Sahni's VIP won four seats, as part of the NDA. But his party was split in 2021 when three of his party MLAs joined hands with the BJP.





In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, Sahni allied with the NDA which was defeated by the newly-minted combination of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal-United. In 2018, Sahni formally launched his party.





-- MI Khan/Patna



