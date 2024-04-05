RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The PM Who Likes Jalebis
April 05, 2024  13:38
Dr Varadkar with his mother, Miriam
'When my father travelled 5,000 miles to build a new home in Ireland, I doubt he ever dreamed that his son would one day grow up to become its leader.'

Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com profiles Dr Leo Varadkar who will step down as Ireland's taoiseach (prime minister) next week.

'Bonded labour': Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
Describing their situation akin to "bonded labour", two Air India pilot unions extended their support to Vistara pilots on Thursday, who have raised grievances regarding the duty roster and the revised salary structure. Amid the slew of...

IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 crore PAT in Q4, 20% revenue growth in FY24
Oravel Stays, the parent company behind the travel tech brand Oyo, is eyeing to clock Rs 100 crore in Q4FY24 profit after tax (PAT) and a 20 per cent revenue growth for FY24, according to informed sources. These numbers were part of an...

Power cut at Uppal Stadium: SRH vs CSK match under cloud
However, an officer in the electricity department said the dues haven't been cleared, adding that if the payment wasn't made by Friday evening, power supply to the venue would be snapped.

RBI pegs inflation at 4.5% for FY25
The Reserve Bank on Friday retained inflation projection at 4.5 per cent for the current financial year, lower than 5.4 per cent in the last fiscal. Assuming a normal monsoon this year, CPI (consumer price index-based) inflation for the...

How much is Shashi Tharoor worth?
Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive win from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of over Rs 55 crore in his nomination papers.

