The PM Who Likes Jalebis

The PM Who Likes JalebisApril 05, 2024 13:38
Dr Varadkar with his mother, Miriam
'When my father travelled 5,000 miles to build a new home in Ireland, I doubt he ever dreamed that his son would one day grow up to become its leader.'
Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com profiles Dr Leo Varadkar who will step down as Ireland's taoiseach (prime minister) next week.
Read more here.
TOP STORIES
'Bonded labour': Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
Describing their situation akin to "bonded labour", two Air India pilot unions extended their support to Vistara pilots on Thursday, who have raised grievances regarding the duty roster and the revised salary structure. Amid the slew of...
IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 crore PAT in Q4, 20% revenue growth in FY24
Oravel Stays, the parent company behind the travel tech brand Oyo, is eyeing to clock Rs 100 crore in Q4FY24 profit after tax (PAT) and a 20 per cent revenue growth for FY24, according to informed sources. These numbers were part of an...