His wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer in March 2023.

Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu shares this tender image with his wife: "Operation for rarest of rare Metastasis - lasted three and a half hours. Affected skin removed and reconstruction done with flaps, her resolve is steadfast , the smile never leaves her face - courage thy name is Noni, Dr Rupinder, hoping for a speedy recovery."