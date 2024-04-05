RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Senior BJP leader conspired to put Kejriwal in jail: Sanjay Singh
April 05, 2024  12:46
Sanjay Singh and his wife at Rajghat
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said the senior leadership of the BJP hatched a conspiracy to put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in the excise policy case. 

 Addressing a press conference two days after coming out of jail, Singh accused the BJP of pressurising Raghav Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case, into giving a false statement against Kejriwal. 

 The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Singh, who was also arrested in connection with the case, said action was taken against Raghav Magunta's father -- YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy -- on September 16, 2022. 

 "He was pressurised into giving a false statement against Kejriwal but when he refused, his son Raghav Reddy was arrested. 

After continuous questioning, Raghav Reddy changed his statement against Kejriwal and became a part of a larger conspiracy," Singh alleged. 

 "A big conspiracy has taken place to put Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal behind bars. The BJP is responsible for the liquor scam and the senior leadership of the party is involved in this," he charged. 

 No immediate reactions from either the BJP or the Reddys were available. Singh further said Kejriwal is an honest leader and wants to provide the best healthcare and education to the people of Delhi.

 "Kejriwal has led a life of honesty... he aims to provide good education to the children and good health facilities to the people of Delhi," Singh said. PTI
