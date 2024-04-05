See you outside, says Sisodia ahead of bail hearing





His second letter from Tihar Jail penned in Hindi surfaced on Friday, in which he compared his imprisonment with those who were put behind bars by the British during the freedom movement.





"See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all. In the last one year, I miss everyone. I remembered everyone in the last one year. Everyone worked together with honesty. Just like everyone fought at the time of independence, similarly, we are fighting for good education and schools. The dream of independence had come true even after British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education...," Sisodia said in his letter dated March 15, to people from his Patparganj assembly constituency.





Comparing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre with the British Raj, Sisodia said that he was inspired by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.





"The British were also very proud of their power, the British also used to put people in jail on false charges. The British kept Gandhi in jail for many years. Nelson Mandela was also jailed. These people are my inspiration and you all are my strength," Sisodia wrote. Sisodia stressed on the importance of having good education and schools to be a developed country.

A day before his bail hearing comes up in a Delhi court, jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia penned a letter addressed to the people of Delhi thanking those in his assembly constituency of Patparganj for taking care of his ailing wife.