RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC stays HC order striking down UP Board of Madarsa Act
April 05, 2024  15:10
image
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgment striking down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional and violative of secularism and fundamental rights. 

 A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct. 

 The top court said the High Court judgement would affect the 17 lakh students, and it is of the view that direction of relocation of students to other school was not warranted. 

 "The object and purpose of Madarsa board is regulatory in nature and Allahabad High Court is not prima facie correct that establishment of board will breach secularism. It (High Court judgement) conflates Madarsa education with the regulatory powers entrusted with the Board... The impugned judgment shall remain stayed," the top court said.

 It also issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government on appeals challenging the High Court March 22 order and posted the matter for hearing in July 2nd week.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EC asks Atishi to back allegations against BJP with facts
EC asks Atishi to back allegations against BJP with facts

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, asking her to back with facts her statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party approached her to join the party.

Activist Shoma Sen gets bail in Elgar Parishad case
Activist Shoma Sen gets bail in Elgar Parishad case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

'Yesterday was traumatic, today is serene'
'Yesterday was traumatic, today is serene'

It's an emotional time for Manisha Koirala, as she stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

'One man runs Congress and he is not Rahul or Kharge'
'One man runs Congress and he is not Rahul or Kharge'

'Congress leaders who are making strategy for the Congress to win elections have not even won a class monitor elections.' 'When you have not contested school monitor elections, what will you know about the ground reality?'

Review: This Dukaan Delivers Only Baloney!
Review: This Dukaan Delivers Only Baloney!

Its callous perspective and comical treatment of a sensitive matter makes a complete hash of things, asserts Sukanya Verma.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances