SC stays HC order striking down UP Board of Madarsa Act





A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct.





The top court said the High Court judgement would affect the 17 lakh students, and it is of the view that direction of relocation of students to other school was not warranted.





"The object and purpose of Madarsa board is regulatory in nature and Allahabad High Court is not prima facie correct that establishment of board will breach secularism. It (High Court judgement) conflates Madarsa education with the regulatory powers entrusted with the Board... The impugned judgment shall remain stayed," the top court said.





It also issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government on appeals challenging the High Court March 22 order and posted the matter for hearing in July 2nd week.

