Pronounced guilty before trial, says sole woman accused in JNU harassment case





A complaint of an alleged sexual harassment was filed against four people, including two former students, by a female student on March 31 demanding action by the university.





The woman co-accused in the alleged incident said that she is already branded as "guilty" and her photographs are being circulated publicly tarnishing her reputation while the inquiry is still underway.





"The baseless accusations and the subsequent public destruction of my character have seriously affected my mental well-being. I feel unfairly targeted and humiliated in the eyes of the JNU community," she said.





"My picture was released without my consent, further violating my privacy and dignity," the co-accused said alleging that a one-sided story was being propagated among the students with vested interest.





Slamming the administration, the co-accused said, "I find it alarming that I have been immediately put out of bounds by the administration without a fair and impartial inquiry, essentially being labelled guilty without due process."





"The shock I feel is profound and deeply personal. I believe in the principle of fair inquiry and am willing to cooperate fully in the event of an actual investigation," she added. -- PTI

