Pakistan plans to sell its national airlines





The Privatisation Commission will decide on the number of shares the government will sell as it nears the conclusion of the PIA privatisation process, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani said during his appearance on ARY News show 'KHABAR'.





According to Azhar Kayani, the government was considering selling around 51 per cent to a complete 100 per cent share of the national flag carrier, as per ARY News.





Kayani stated that the administrative control of PIA would be transferred to the entity acquiring the majority of shares.

