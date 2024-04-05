Pak PM Sharif orders fool-proof security arrangements for Chinese nationals





He chaired a meeting about the security situation in the country more than a week after five Chinese and their Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide attack in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





Last Tuesday, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber targeted the convoy of Chinese engineers in the remote Besham area when they were being driven to a construction site of the Dasu Hydroelectric power station in Kohistan district of the same province.





According to a statement, the prime minister said he had decided to "personally review the meetings with respect to the overall security of the country, especially the security of the Chinese citizens'.





Sharif said the war against the menace of terrorism will continue till its complete eradication from the country.





He directed the interior ministry to uproot terrorism from the country and to increase collaboration with the provinces to further improve the provincial anti-terrorism departments. -- PTI

