Only position matters to them: Vadra on defectors





"It is not right to say that there is no trust in Congress. I have met these people, they have experience. Right now they feel like they need power or a ticket or seat but they don't put efforts into that. It needs effort. If you feel that your identity is based on being a minister and if that's not there...they shouldn't be worried. If they don't get the ticket, it doesn't mean that if any other party invites them, they run away," Vadra told ANI in an interview.





"There is a legacy, the Congress has offered them a lot, have done lot of things for them, their family. When they are with Congress for generations, they should have some patience even if they feel difficulties or if it takes long to come back to power...power is not everything. We don't get angry with them, we bid them adieu for a good future. But people will see them and feel that they do not belong to any particular party and go where there is power or position. Only position matters to them," he added.





Vadra was responding to a query about some prominent faces such as Vijender Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gaurav Vallabh leaving the party to join BJP.





He said some leaders leave on not getting a ticket to contest polls. "They don't think what Congress has done for them. They feel there should be position and identity so they leave when they do not get the ticket or if any other party makes an offer. We have been witness to this coming and going for years. When the times change, you will see many people will return. But the Congress party, INDIA bloc and the Gandhi family will raise their voice, fight for the people... I believe that we will be able to put up a good fight. We will work hard for the people and those who desire for change will support us. We will talk about women's safety, unemployment and development," he said.





Spelling out his interest to contest the Lok Sabha polls, Vadra, has said that he gets to meet MPs from other political parties who make him offer to join their parties and also assure that they will ensure his victory in the election. -- ANI

