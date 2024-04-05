RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NY earthquake: Indian consulate in touch with diaspora members
April 05, 2024  23:05
Following the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck New York and New Jersey on Friday, the Consulate General of India in New York said that no Indian national has reportedly been hurt so far, and they are in touch with members of the Indian diaspora.  

The Consulate General of India in New York said that a 4.8-magnitude earthquake with an epicentre near Readington, Hunterdon, County in New Jersey was felt in the region.  

It further mentioned a helpline email for the affected community members.  

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake with epicentre near Readington, Hunterdon, County in New Jersey was felt in the region. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with members of the diaspora. No Indian national is reported hurt so far. Any member of the community affected by the earthquake may please DM us or write to us on madad.newyork@mea.gov.in," the Consulate General of India in New York posted on X.  

During a UN Security Council session on Friday, Janti Soeripto, president and chief executive officer of Save the Children US, was addressing when she heard saying, "You're making the ground shake!" as the earthquake interrupted the session, according to UN News.  

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that the earthquake that affected several regions in the US might impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.  

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible," the FAA posted on X.  

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck 7 km north-northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, on Friday, the United States Geological Survey reported.  

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden is in touch with his team, which is monitoring potential impacts. Moreover, she said that the White House is also in contact with federal, state, and local officials. -- ANI 
