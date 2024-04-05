RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP court issues permanent arrest warrant against Lalu in 1990s arms case
April 05, 2024  23:29
A special court in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday issued a permanent arrest warrant against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav (75) in a case related to alleged illegal purchase of arms and ammunition in 1995-97. 

Mahendra Saini, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) of the special court set up to try MPs and MLAs, issued the permanent warrant against Lalu Yadav, special public prosecutor Abhishek Mehrotra said. 

"The case of 1995-97 relates to arms being purchased from an authorized dealer here by using fake documents. There were 23 accused in the case, which was registered at Inderganj police station, and all have been chargesheeted. Of these, Yadav has been declared an absconder," he said. 

As per the prosecution, the permanent arrest warrant was issued as no one appeared in court on behalf of the RJD leader. 

When contacted, Jabalpur-based MP high court lawyer Rakesh Pandey said a permanent arrest warrant is issued after the bailable, arrest or non-bailable arrest warrants are served but the person doesn't present himself before the court. -- PTI
