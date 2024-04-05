Modi, Shah eye Assam, 4 rallies scheduled





Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the minister informed further that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Assam over two days -- on April 7-8 during which he is scheduled to address three rallies ahead of the seven-phased general elections.





"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 7 and 8. He will address three election rallies --in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Gohpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, will visit our state on April 17 and address an election campaign rally in Nalbari," Baruah told ANI on Thursday.





He added that, for now, the schedule of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Home Minister was fixed and wasn't likely to change. "We hope that other senior party leaders will visit Assam. Our state party unit, cadres and allies are fully geared to face the elections. Our only aim, going into these elections, is to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. We are preparing to gift at least 13 (Lok Sabha) seats from Assam to Modi-ji in his bid to return as PM," Baruah said.





Polling for the 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases--on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

