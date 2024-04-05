RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets fall ahead of RBI policy announcement
April 05, 2024  09:56
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty retreated from their record peaks and traded lower in early trade on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of RBI's interest rate decision, amid muted global trends and higher crude oil prices. 

 The six-member rate-setting panel, which began its deliberation on Wednesday, will announce the decision on Friday. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 196.49 points or 0.25 per cent to 74,031.14. The broader NSE Nifty also declined 72.85 points or 0.32 per cent to 22,441.80. 

 Among the Sensex constituents, 24 stocks were trading in red with Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, L&T, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank being the major laggards. Wipro, Bajaj Finance, TCS, and Tata Motors also saw heavy selling. However, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Nestle India and Mahindra & Mahindra defied the trend and were trading with gains.
