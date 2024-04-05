RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maoists kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh
April 05, 2024  17:08
A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Friday. 

The incident occurred in Pitemeta village under Sitagaon police station limits along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, on Thursday night, an official said. 

As per preliminary information, three persons picked up the victim, Prem Singh Gawde, from his house and took him to a nearby forest, he said. 

The accused threatened Gawde's family members and warned them not to follow him, the official said. 

The man was found dead on the Pitemeta-Aundhi road on the outskirts of the village this morning, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. 

Maoist pamphlets were recovered from the spot, in which the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border division of Maoists has claimed that Gawde was a police informer, the official said. 

The official, however, denied Gawde's association with the police. 

In the pamphlets, Maoists also called for a boycott of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said. -- PTI
