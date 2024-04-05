Maoists kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh





The incident occurred in Pitemeta village under Sitagaon police station limits along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, on Thursday night, an official said.





As per preliminary information, three persons picked up the victim, Prem Singh Gawde, from his house and took him to a nearby forest, he said.





The accused threatened Gawde's family members and warned them not to follow him, the official said.





The man was found dead on the Pitemeta-Aundhi road on the outskirts of the village this morning, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.





Maoist pamphlets were recovered from the spot, in which the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border division of Maoists has claimed that Gawde was a police informer, the official said.





The official, however, denied Gawde's association with the police.





In the pamphlets, Maoists also called for a boycott of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said. -- PTI

