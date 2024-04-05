RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: Home voting held in Rajasthan under first phase
April 05, 2024  23:55
File image
File image
Rajasthan witnessed home voting on Friday under the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. 

In the first phase, 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that home voting facility has been provided by the Election Commission to voters above 85 years of age and more than 40 percent disabled voters. 

He said that eligible voters enthusiastically exercised their franchise sitting at home. 

"Kamla Devi, a resident of Banipark, Jaipur, said that due to being 93 years old, she had started avoiding voting and had to face problems in walking and standing. She was happy while exercising franchise while sitting at home," he said. 

Like her, many other eligible voters also cast their votes under the home voting facility in 12 Lok Sabha seats of the state. 

The home voting facility under the first phase will continue till April 13. If for any reason the voter is absent or deprived of home voting, the second phase will take place on April 15 and 16. 

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai cricket gave me a reality check: Shashank
Mumbai cricket gave me a reality check: Shashank

Shashank Singh says not finding a place in the Mumbai Ranji team was a turning point for his career.

IPL PIX: Markram hits fifty as Sunrisers ease past CSK
IPL PIX: Markram hits fifty as Sunrisers ease past CSK

Aiden Markram stroked a half-century to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable six-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings.

India abstains on UN Gaza ceasefire resolution; backs Palestinians' rights
India abstains on UN Gaza ceasefire resolution; backs Palestinians' rights

India abstained on the resolution, along with France, Japan, Netherlands, and Romania among others. Those voting against the resolution included Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany and the US.

IPL: Preity Zinta lauds Shashank's 'incredible spirit'
IPL: Preity Zinta lauds Shashank's 'incredible spirit'

Shashank Singh played a fiery innings to help Punjab Kings snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Gujarat Titans.

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll tenders apology in SC
Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll tenders apology in SC

Masih said he would withdraw the earlier affidavit which stated that he was reeling under depression and anxiety and wherein he denied allegations of tampering with ballots.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances