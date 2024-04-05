LS polls: Home voting held in Rajasthan under first phase





In the first phase, 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that home voting facility has been provided by the Election Commission to voters above 85 years of age and more than 40 percent disabled voters.





He said that eligible voters enthusiastically exercised their franchise sitting at home.





"Kamla Devi, a resident of Banipark, Jaipur, said that due to being 93 years old, she had started avoiding voting and had to face problems in walking and standing. She was happy while exercising franchise while sitting at home," he said.





Like her, many other eligible voters also cast their votes under the home voting facility in 12 Lok Sabha seats of the state.





The home voting facility under the first phase will continue till April 13. If for any reason the voter is absent or deprived of home voting, the second phase will take place on April 15 and 16.





The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. -- PTI

