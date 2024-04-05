Just an appetizer: Modi on 10 years in govt





"No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetizer and the main course is still to come," the prime minister said.





"There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead," he said. Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country.





Referring to the law on 'triple talaq', Modi said it has saved the lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families. He further said that the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc have their own interests and have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged people. PTI

