Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing
April 05, 2024  08:56
There is widespread famine in Gaza now
Israel's security cabinet has approved the reopening of the Erez border crossing to allow the flow of more humanitarian aid into Gaza, CNN reported, citing an Israeli official. 

The Israeli official said on Thursday that the border crossing would be opened to allow the flow of more humanitarian aid into Gaza. The Israeli Port of Ashdod has also been approved by the cabinet to allow more aid. Notably, Erez Crossing, also known as Beit Hanoun, is a border crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip. It has been reopened for the first time since the October 7 assault by Hamas. 

 Israel tightly controlled land crossings and banned all travel via air, sea to and from Gaza. Before the start of the conflict, there were two functional crossings within the enclave: Erez for the movement of people and Kerem Shalom for goods.

 Israel's move comes hours after US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a conversation on the phone, as they discussed the situation in Gaza.
