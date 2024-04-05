India's foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high





The foreign exchange kitty was at $642.631 billion prior to the week that ended on March 29.





India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves rose by $2.354 billion to $570.618 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed on Friday.





Gold reserves during the week rose by $673 million to $52.160 billion.





In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about $58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty. -- ANI

