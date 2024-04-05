RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India abstains on UN resolution for ceasefire in Gaza
April 05, 2024  22:09
File image
File image
India on Friday abstained in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and also demanded that Israel immediately lift its illegal blockade on the strip. 

The draft resolution on the 'Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice' was adopted by the Geneva-based Council with a vote of 28 in favour, 6 against and 13 abstentions. 

India abstained on the resolution, along with France, Japan, Netherlands, and Romania among others. 

Those voting against the resolution included Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany and the US. Countries voting in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Qatar, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. -- PTI
