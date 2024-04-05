RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In Assam's biggest-ever drug haul, heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized
April 05, 2024  09:25
That's 210-cr worth heroin
In the biggest-ever drug haul in Assam, heroin worth Rs 210 crore was seized in the Cachar district, police said. One person was also arrested in connection with the seizure, they said.

 In a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) and Cachar Police, a vehicle from Mizoram was intercepted in Sayeedpur in Silchar police station area on Thursday, STF Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI. 

 "On searching the vehicle, more than 21.5 kg of heroin was seized from it, out of which 18 kg was in the purest form that needs further processing, while 3.5 kg was finished product," Mahanta said.

 The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be around Rs 210 crore in the international black market, he said. The vehicle has been seized and the legal procedures have started, he added.

 "We had received information that a huge consignment of drugs from a neighbouring state was on its way to be supplied to some big cities. We upped our vigil and were keenly observing the developments," Mahanta said. 

 The vehicle started its journey three days ago and reached the location, where it was intercepted, on Thursday, he said. 

 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, "In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by @STFAssam & @cacharpolice. One person has been arrested and investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done @assampolice!" PTI
